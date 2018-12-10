'We've moved forward' - Warriors not worried about Shaun Johnson reunion, says coach

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says that his side have moved on from the saga surrounding former halfback Shaun Johnson, named to face his former club for the first time tomorrow.

After leaving the Warriors for the Cronulla Sharks at the end of last season, Johnson will line up against his old teammates in Wellington later this week, prepared to write the headlines for his new side with a win.

Having played a role in Johnson's departure, Warriors coach Kearney insists that there is no bad blood between the two, telling Stuff that the reunion wasn't in his side's preparations for tomorrow night's encounter.

"We've moved forward and he's playing for the opposition this weekend," Kearney said.

"We've got a job to do and so does he. So we just move on.

"If I'm honest, we haven't had a big focus on Shaun. It's just about executing the areas that we did really well last week and looking to improve the areas that we weren't."