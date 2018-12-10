TODAY |

'We've moved forward' - Warriors not worried about Shaun Johnson reunion, says coach

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says that his side have moved on from the saga surrounding former halfback Shaun Johnson, named to face his former club for the first time tomorrow.

After leaving the Warriors for the Cronulla Sharks at the end of last season, Johnson will line up against his old teammates in Wellington later this week, prepared to write the headlines for his new side with a win.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors coach fronted after the messy saga that saw Johnson join the Sharks. Source: 1 NEWS

Having played a role in Johnson's departure, Warriors coach Kearney insists that there is no bad blood between the two, telling Stuff that the reunion wasn't in his side's preparations for tomorrow night's encounter.

"We've moved forward and he's playing for the opposition this weekend," Kearney said.

"We've got a job to do and so does he. So we just move on.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Johnson will face the Warriors for the first time as a Cronulla Shark on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

"If I'm honest, we haven't had a big focus on Shaun. It's just about executing the areas that we did really well last week and looking to improve the areas that we weren't."

The Warriors face the Sharks at Wellington's Westpac Stadium tomorrow night NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Warriors halfback claims that Kearney didn't like him. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
The England all-rounder played a vital role in his side's triumph over the Black Caps.
'A scary place' – Ben Stokes never wants another Super Over after World Cup final
2
Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA - October 06: All Blacks players celebrate as New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores a try in the last minute of the match during the Rugby Championship 2018 match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria South Africa, 06 October 2018 © Copyright photo: Christiaan Kotze / www.Photosport.nz
Springboks name weakened side to face Australia with one eye on All Blacks
3
Ritchie and Rochelle Williams stepped in as volunteer coach and manager of St John’s College 1st XV in Hastings.
Dedicated couple rewarded after turning around school rugby team's fortunes
4
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
5
The All Blacks coach discussed the risks associated with SBW making his comeback to rugby off the bench against South Africa.
All Blacks 'bewildered in their midfield' writes Stephen Jones
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights

Sharks hopeful Shaun Johnson will be fit to take on Warriors for the first time

00:47
The Warriors struggled to find a winner in golden point against the Broncos.

'I'll start practising' – Warriors skipper RTS prepared to attempt field goals after Brisbane draw
00:56
Johnson will face the Warriors for the first time as a Cronulla Shark on Friday.

'He's going to have some sore shoulders' - Warriors eyeing reunion with Shaun Johnson against Sharks

'I've never been treated any differently' - NRL's first female ref hopes to inspire others with upcoming debut