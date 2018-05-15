Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

New Zealand Warriors legend Ruben Wiki rolled up his sleeves and showed the current players how it is done during training in Auckland today, laying on some brutal hits on the enforcers in the side.

The Warriors were thumped 32-0 by the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night at Mount Smart Stadium.

During the Warriors training session, players formed a circle and egged each other on to run it straight at any member of the squad.

Wiki lined up one of the hardest hitters of the team James Gavet, with the players cheering and hollering once they made contact.

The 45-year-old wasn't done there though, as he lined up a young gun in the team.