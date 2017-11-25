Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Tonga's star forward Jason Taumalolo was all smiles after his side's 20-18 loss to England at tonight's Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland and said he has no regrets about picking Tonga over New Zealand.

Taumalolo, 24, said he wouldn't change his choice in choosing to represent his Pacific nation of Tonga at this year's RLWC.

"I don't regret anything, any decision I made," said Taumalolo.

"A lot of people said that the decision I made was bad but I honestly don't regret it at all."

He said the support has been overwhelming from the Tongan fans.

"Just can't describe how proud and humbled I am to have such a beautiful country (Tonga) support us.

"All I can say is how much love I have for them, not only as a country but the people and these boys I play alongside with," he said.

Taumalolo said the atmosphere after the game was incredible and that he was humbled by the crowds vocal support.

"We're Tongans win or lose they're proud – they'll celebrate for just being a Tongan in general so any chance these boys get to represent their country, they do it with a lot pride and joy.