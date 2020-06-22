Warriors under investigation by NRL for potential bubble breach

The NRL is investigating a possible biosecurity breach by new Warriors consultant Brett Finch just one week after he joined the club's Covid-19 bubble.

Source: 1 NEWS

Finch was brought into the Warriors bubble by coach Todd Payten last week in an advisory role and joined the interim coach in the coach's box for Friday's tight loss to Penrith.

The former halfback has potentially breached the NRL's biosecurity protocols though after appearing on a Youtube podcast with YKTR Sports.

An image of Finch kissing the cheek of a YKTR panellist was published by The Daily Telegraph on Friday night, with the NRL confirming the matter was being looked into.