Warriors target signing of Dragons' rape-accused forward Jack de Belin - report

The Warriors will table an offer for St George-Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin, provided he is acquitted of rape charges, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Jack de Belin Source: Photosport

The news comes with the Warriors in the market for forwards, blighted by injuries after relocating in Australia for the 2020 season.

The Kiwi side are already without Jazz Tevaga, Leeson Ah Mau, Jackson Frei and Bunty Afoa. As a result, the Warriors have added Roosters forward Poasa Faamausili on a short term loan deal.

The report claims that de Belin would be signed for next season and beyond. However, any deal would be voided if the Dragons forward is found guilty. Wests Tigers are also reported to be interested in de Belin - should he be found not guilty.

Forward de Belin, 29, was charged with aggravated sexual assault in 2018 following an encounter with a woman in Wollongong.

Less than a year later, in May 2019, de Belin was charged with two further counts of sexual assault. In July 2019, de Belin was committed to stand trial over allegations of sexual assault, facing charges of five counts of rape.

According to the report, he is due in court on Monday for a motion hearing in Wollongong.

"The Warriors aren't prepared to wait for the matter to be finalised in court," said the report co-written by Adrian Proszenko and Adam Pengilly.

"They have been in talks with de Belin's management about the terms of a contract which could take effect from next season if he is acquitted.