Warriors stars attend fundraiser for Tonga's Cyclone Gita recovery

Stars from the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team turned up at a sausage sizzle fundraiser to show their support for Tonga's Cyclone Gita recovery today.
Tonga was smashed by Category 4 Cyclone Gita overnight, leaving a big clean up bill in its wake.
Albert Vete was among the league legends to show up at the fundraiser, telling 1 NEWS he had heard from his uncle back in Tonga.
"I heard from one of the uncle's sayiny 'the good thing about this is I had a bit of time to prepare'," Vete said.
Cyclone Gita is currently passing close to Fiji, affecting its southern islands.
The storm is expected to make its way closer to New Zealand later this week but the exact path is not yet known.
