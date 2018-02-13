Warriors stars attend fundraiser for Tonga's Cyclone Gita recovery

Stars from the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team turned up at a sausage sizzle fundraiser to show their support for Tonga's Cyclone Gita recovery today.

Tonga was smashed by Category 4 Cyclone Gita overnight, leaving a big clean up bill in its wake.

Albert Vete was among the league legends to show up at the fundraiser, telling 1 NEWS he had heard from his uncle back in Tonga.

"I heard from one of the uncle's sayiny 'the good thing about this is I had a bit of time to prepare'," Vete said.

Cyclone Gita is currently passing close to Fiji, affecting its southern islands.