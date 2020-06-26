Warriors star Ken Maumalo granted shock move to West Tigers

Star Warriors winger Ken Maumalo has been granted an immediate release from his contract and has moved to the West Tigers.

Ken Maumalo. Source: Photosport

The Warriors announced the shock departure in a statement this afternoon, noting he was contracted until the end of next season prior to today's announcement.

“Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn’t offer anything further at this stage,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“He has made a huge contribution to the Vodafone Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

The West Tigers, who are coached by Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, confirmed they had secured the services of Maumalo.

"I've worked closely with Ken over a number of years now at international level and it's great to see him now join Wests Tigers," Maguire said.

Maumalo's new deal will keep him at the Tigers through to the end of the 2023 season.

Maumalo’s 105th and last match for the Warriors was in the club’s 18-34 loss to Parramatta in Brisbane on May 16.

“Ken has given the Warriors great service across seven seasons,” said head coach Nathan Brown.

“It was a great achievement for him this year when he joined the select group of players who have made 100 appearances for the club.”

A member of the club’s premiership-winning under-20 side in 2014, Maumalo made his NRL debut against Parramatta in the opening round of the 2015 season.