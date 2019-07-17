TODAY |

Warriors star Georgia Hale taking club’s community work to the next level

Georgia Hale has represented New Zealand in four sports and has a huge passion for changing lives, managing to turn that passion into a job working for the Warriors and taking the club’s community work to the next level.

For the national touch, tag, league nines and thirteens star it's never been about the accolades

“I've always kind of had a passion for, like, a want to really help people and to give back and I love that," she said. 

The niece of fcaregiver Leityn Swann told 1 NEWS.ormer international league referee Dennis Hale, Georgia's father Laurie is a longtime Warriors and Kiwis team manager.

She's adding to the family legacy on the field but also off it, running life-changing programmes for kids.

Over the years we've seen her on World Down Syndrome Day and bringing the deaf community in to NRL trainings, as well as numerous others.

Before joining the Warriors, Hale turned down university scholarships to do this work at a high school, building lifelong friendships.

“When you love something that much you'll go to extremes to be able to do it so I'm just very fortunate," she explained. "If my days are long, my days are long. I'm young, I've got a very supportive family which I'm grateful for."

Caregiver Leityn Swann told 1 NEWS she had nothing but accolades for the athlete. 

“I think she's breaking down barriers," she said. "You see the kids interacting with our whānau living with a disability and just wouldn't see that normally on a street - probably get frowns or turned away.”

Her work is usually under the radar, but a colleague started an online petition putting Hale forward for Young New Zealander of the Year.

Already nearly 2000 people have signed it - just a rough idea of how many lives she's impacted, with even bigger plans to come.

Over 2000 people have signed a petition putting the Kiwi Ferns star forward for Young New Zealander of the Year. Source: 1 NEWS
