Warriors praised for allowing the NRL to continue by staying in Australia

The Warriors have been praised by a number of NRL stars and personalities for helping the NRL to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, by staying in Australia

Blake Green and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

The NRL confirmed earlier today it would play on with the Warriors based in Kingscliff - on New South Wales' northern coast - given New Zealand's two-week isolation period imposed on international travellers.

If the Warriors were to return to New Zealand, it would effectively remove the club from the NRL.

Sharks and NSW star Wade Graham tweeted that the Warriors had made “a huge solid for the entire NRL, massive sacrifice basing themselves away from family and friends”.

