Warriors praised for allowing the NRL to continue by staying in Australia

The Warriors have been praised by a number of NRL stars and personalities for helping the NRL to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, by staying in Australia
The NRL confirmed earlier today it would play on with the Warriors based in Kingscliff - on New South Wales' northern coast - given New Zealand's two-week isolation period imposed on international travellers.
If the Warriors were to return to New Zealand, it would effectively remove the club from the NRL.
Sharks and NSW star Wade Graham tweeted that the Warriors had made “a huge solid for the entire NRL, massive sacrifice basing themselves away from family and friends”.
Wade’s tweet was retweeted by former Warriors star Isaac Luke, his Dragons teammate Josh Dugan, Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen, Manly player Joel Thompson and NRL commentator Phil Gould.