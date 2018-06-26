Warriors name all three Kiwis players on extended bench for Cronulla Sharks clash

The Warriors have included all three of the club's Denver Test Kiwi players on an extended bench for Friday night's NRL clash against the Cronulla Sharks at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville, Australia. Source: Photosport

Hooker Issac Luke, centre Peta Hiku and wing Ken Maumalo flew out of Denver today and are set to arrive tomorrow morning (NZT).

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has included all three on his bench after naming a squad of 23 rather than the usual 21.

Centre Solomone Kata and winger David Fusitu'a have also been named in the starting side.

Kata returns from injury after being forced off the field 52 minutes into the Warriors' round 15 win against the Cowboys while Fusitu'a missed the match after picking up an ankle injury in the final training session the day before the game.

Fusitu'a is set to start on the right wing, while Gerard Beale has been named to start on the left wing.

Simon Mannering will start at lock in place of the suspended forward Adam Blair.

"But the reality is we haven't even laid eyes on them yet. They'll be home tomorrow after being delayed in the States and we will then make a decision on whether they will play later in the week," said Kearney.

The Warriors coach will reduce his squad to 19, as per NRL rules, 24 hours out from Friday night's kick off.

Since opening the season with five wins, the Warriors have won five of their last nine games.