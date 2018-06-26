 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Warriors name all three Kiwis players on extended bench for Cronulla Sharks clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Warriors have included all three of the club's Denver Test Kiwi players on an extended bench for Friday night's NRL clash against the Cronulla Sharks at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Issac LUKE, Coen HESS NRL rugby League, Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300SMILES Stadium, Townsville, Australia. 15 June 2018. Copyright Image: Alix Sweeney / www.photosport.nz

Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville, Australia.

Source: Photosport

Hooker Issac Luke, centre Peta Hiku and wing Ken Maumalo flew out of Denver today and are set to arrive tomorrow morning (NZT).

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has included all three on his bench after naming a squad of 23 rather than the usual 21.

Centre Solomone Kata and winger David Fusitu'a have also been named in the starting side.

Kata returns from injury after being forced off the field 52 minutes into the Warriors' round 15 win against the Cowboys while Fusitu'a missed the match after picking up an ankle injury in the final training session the day before the game.

Fusitu'a is set to start on the right wing, while Gerard Beale has been named to start on the left wing.

Simon Mannering will start at lock in place of the suspended forward Adam Blair.

"But the reality is we haven't even laid eyes on them yet. They'll be home tomorrow after being delayed in the States and we will then make a decision on whether they will play later in the week," said Kearney.

The Warriors coach will reduce his squad to 19, as per NRL rules, 24 hours out from Friday night's kick off.

Since opening the season with five wins, the Warriors have won five of their last nine games.

WARRIORS: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Karl Lawton, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 14 Sam Cook, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Jazz Tevaga, 18 Blake Ayshford, 21 Sam Lisone, 22 Albert Vete, 23 Peta Hiku, 24 Issac Luke, 25 Ken Maumalo.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

00:39
2
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:18
3
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


5
Issac LUKE, Coen HESS NRL rugby League, Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300SMILES Stadium, Townsville, Australia. 15 June 2018. Copyright Image: Alix Sweeney / www.photosport.nz

Warriors name all three Kiwis players on extended bench for Cronulla Sharks clash

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 