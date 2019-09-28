Warriors keep hopes of NRLW Grand Final alive with shock win over Broncos

The Warriors women have kept their hopes of an NRLW Grand Final spot alive, upsetting the Brisbane Broncos 10-8 in Sydney.

Handing the Broncos their first loss in the history of the NRLW, the Warriors have done all they can do make the Grand Final, now dependent on the Roosters beating the Dragons at Leichardt Oval tomorrow afternoon.

Tries to winger Madison Bartlett and Prop Annetta Nuuausala saw the Warriors jump out to a 10-0 lead at halftime, before the Broncos hit back through Tamika Upton and Amy Turner.