TODAY |

Warriors keep hopes of NRLW Grand Final alive with shock win over Broncos

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

The Warriors women have kept their hopes of an NRLW Grand Final spot alive, upsetting the Brisbane Broncos 10-8 in Sydney.

Handing the Broncos their first loss in the history of the NRLW, the Warriors have done all they can do make the Grand Final, now dependent on the Roosters beating the Dragons at Leichardt Oval tomorrow afternoon.

Tries to winger Madison Bartlett and Prop Annetta Nuuausala saw the Warriors jump out to a 10-0 lead at halftime, before the Broncos hit back through Tamika Upton and Amy Turner.

With the Warriors holding a two-point lead, a dogged defensive effort, sealing their second victory of the season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors' women's side earned a 10-8 upset win at the SCG. Source: SKY
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Japan stun Ireland in Rugby World Cup thriller
2
Warriors keep hopes of NRLW Grand Final alive with shock win over Broncos
3
Japan topple Ireland to throw Rugby World Cup wide open
4
Injuries, suspensions see Manu Samoa make four changes to face Scotland
5
Argentina thrash Tonga to secure first win of 2019 Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:47

Mate Ma'a Tonga's new board and Israel Folau's fates to be decided at rugby league international body's meeting
01:02

Australian Rugby League boss out to end Mate Ma'a Tonga boycott threats

'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals

Benji Marshall questions NRL's blocking of Folau - 'I see domestic violence as worse than what Israel did'