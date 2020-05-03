Warriors' flight touches down in Australian base of Tamworth

The Warriors have landed in the New South Wales city of Tamworth, relocating to Australia indefinitely in preparation for the NRL’s resumption on May 28.

The Kiwi side departed Auckland earlier today, albeit without hooker Nathaniel Roache and winger David Fusitu’a – both staying in New Zealand for now.

The Warriors’ privately chartered flight arrived in Tamworth – welcoming their first international arrival in history – where they’ll quarantine for 14 days.

The flight touched down shortly after 7:30pm NZ time, before boarding a coach bound for their new base.

The Kiwi side will be able to train during their mandatory isolation, as the NRL clubs prepare for their season to resume, having come to a halt during the global Covid-19 outbreak.