Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

Relive all of the action from the Warriors' blistering 34-14 victory over the Manly Sea Eagles from AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

FULLTIME: Warriors 34 Sea Eagles 14

The Sea Eagles trying for one last try. Cherry-Evans kicks through on the last, but Hiku tidies up at the back. That should be the end of the match. Johnson takes the final tackle as the referee brings the game to a close!

75 mins: Warriors 34 Sea Eagles 14

Again the Sea Eagles hot on attack! Tapau goes close, before getting the ball to Tom Trbojevic, who throws a wide cut out pass to Uate who goes over - except that the last ball was miles forward, Warriors will restart with a scrum.

72 mins: Warriors 34 Sea Eagles 14

TRY!!! The Sea Eagles claim a try now as Kelly reaches over to have scored. Great work from Tom Trbojevic, but the referee wants to look upstairs. This should be given, and it is. After giving away 34 unanswered points, the Sea Eagles finally hit back.

Hodkinson looks to convert, and he does.

69 mins: Warriors 34 Sea Eagles 8

The Sea Eagles go through a helter-skelter last set, before Cherry-Evans kicks over the top, but Solomone Kata is there to take the ball! He races down the sideline, completely humiliating Fonua-Blake in the process! The Warriors look to move the ball back infield, but Hodkinson knocks it on going for the intercept.

65 mins: Warriors 34 Sea Eagles 8

TRY!!! No way! Fusitua's grabbed himself a hat-trick! Johnson kicks on the Warriors' last, and Uate spills it. Fusitu'a comes out of nowhere, diving on the loose pass for his third of the evening!

Johnson with another kick, and he gets it from the sideline!

63 mins: Warriors 28 Sea Eagles 8

TRY!!! The Warriors are in again! Johnson finds Luke as the Warriors go wide. The ball goes out to Fusitu'a who flies over in the corner for his second of the night! Hang on though, the referee wants to check upstairs, but there shouldn't be anything wrong with this one! The bunker says it's fine, and Fusitu'a has a double.

Johnson lines up the kick, but he's missed his first of the night.

62 mins: Warriors 24 Sea Eagles 8

The Sea Eagles go close through Winterstein, but the Warriors goal line defence holds. They do give away a penalty though, and Manly will have another set. Jake Trbojevic tries to go through, but Harris and Johnson close him down. Cherry-Evans tries to kick through on the third, but Hiku gets there first. The Sea Eagles give away a penalty to make things worse! The Warriors will have the restart.

56 mins: Warriors 24 Sea Eagles 8

TRY!!! Brilliant from the Warriors! Issac Luke bursts out of one tackle, before finding Johnson. The halfback splits through a gap, running towards the corner, the Sea Eagles look to have him covered, but he finds a magic ball back inside to Fusitu'a who scores.

Johnson lines up the kick, and he's got it! The Warriors starting to show their class.

53 mins: Warriors 18 Sea Eagles 8

Kata wins a penalty right on the Sea Eagles' line and the Warriors will have a fresh set in a great position. Mannering goes over to score! But hang on, Paasi is penalised for his play the ball. Ridiculous call as the Sea Eagles get out of jail.

49 mins: Warriors 18 Sea Eagles 8

The Warriors still going forward with some urgency. Green goes wide to Papali'i who crashes into the Sea Eagles' line. Johnson kicks along the ground on the last, but Uate gets there first and manages to work his way out of the in-goal before being tackled.

44 mins: Warriors 18 Sea Eagles 8

TRY!!! The Trbojevic brothers combine and Tom nearly goes through to score, Simon Mannering makes the tackle though as the Sea Eagles give possession away on the last. Fusitu'a breaks through and he's away!

He finds the ball back inside to Shaun Johnson who scores! What a moment, a try on his 150th game for the Warriors.

Johnson lines up to convert his own try, and he's got it! Brilliant start to the second half for the Warriors!

43 mins: Warriors 12 Sea Eagles 8

Cherry-Evans kicks on the last for the Sea Eagles, but Maumalo's safe as a house underneath it. The Warriors look toattack now. Satae charges at the line before being tackled. Harris looks to step through on the fourth. Green kicks deep on the fifth,

41 mins: Warriors 12 Sea Eagles 8

Issac Luke gets the second half underway.

6:01pm

The Warriors are back out on the park for the second half, no sign of the Sea Eagles just yet. Manly finally make their way back out, remember they'll be without Koroisau for the rest of this match.

HALFTIME: Warriors 12 Sea Eagles 8

The Sea Eagles looking to score again before the break. Cherry-Evans is smashed by Issac Luke and he's lost the ball in the tackle! Great defence by the Warriors, and that'll be halftime!

36 mins: Warriors 12 Sea Eagles 8

Cherry-Evans kicks on the Sea Eagles' last and Hiku claims it at the back. Maumalo runs on the second before being tackled. Harris runs on the fourth before Johnson kicks to Trbojevic on the last.

30 mins: Warriors 12 Sea Eagles 8

Johnson kicks on the Warriors' last, but Issac Luke steals it from the Sea Eagles! Papali'i has the hit up before the Warriors go wide to the right. Green runs the ball, bringing in the defenders before getting the pass away to Harris who scores! The Warriors hit the front for the first time!

Johnson lines up his second kick of the night, and he doesn't miss them! Warriors lead by four!

28 mins: Warriors 6 Sea Eagles 8

Again the Warriors run andJohnson kicks on the last, uncertainty between Tom Trbojevic and Uate as the ball's allowed to bounce! The Sea Eagles regather though, and Manly run the ball.

They go over the hafway on the last and Hodkinson kicks. Fusitu'a watches the ball bounce into touch though as the Warriors will get the restart with a scrum.

24 mins: Warriors 6 Sea Eagles 8

TRY!!! The Sea Eagles look to run from inside their own half on the next set, Cherry-Evans kicks to Maumalo on the last and the winger goes on a brilliant run! Momentum with the Warriors now as Hiku has the next go with the ball. Johnson goes wide to Harris on the third, before Gavet has the fourth.

Green looks to run the ball on the last, before a short pass to Papali'i sees the Warriors score! Great play from the Warriors, all started by Ken Maumalo!

Johnson lines up the kick, and it's over! The Warriors on the board!

20 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 8

Penalty! Manly looking to attack now as Tapau looks for a penalty! Cherry-Evans goes close before Papali'i makes a certain try saving tackle. The Warriors give away a penalty though from the Papali'i tackle, and the Sea Eagles want to take a shot at goal.

Hodkinson lines the kick up, and he's got it. The Sea Eagles increase their lead.

16 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 6

Bad news for the Sea Eagles! Koroisau limps from the field, and they don't have any kind of cover at hooker on the bench! Play gets back underway as Cherry-Evans goes deep with the dropout, Gavet takes the first tackle. Paasi runs on the third but Trbojevic is there and gives away a penalty! Luke goes quickly and the Warriors throw it wide!

Harris finds Beale, who looks for Fusitu'a who goes over! Oh no! The pass from Beale is called forward! Another chance goes begging for the Warriors!

14 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 6

The Warriors attack again as Paasi makes a strong burst up the middle. He goes again on the third as the Warriors are right on the Sea Eagles' line! Johnson kicks through on the fourth for Fusitu'a, but Uate gets there first. The Sea Eagles will have a dropout.

12 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 6

The Warriors win a penalty now! Green kicks into touch and the Warriors will have a great chance from the restart. Harris runs the first, before Blair nearly crashes through on the second. Luke tries to weave his way through on the third before winning another penalty.

They take the tap quickly and Afoa crashes into the line on the first. Gavet goes on the second and is tackled. The Warriors go wide on the third through Kata, before Paasi takes the fourth.

Green looks to run the ball on the last, he finds Johnson who goes wide to Beale - who can't get through as Manly win the turnover. First real attack from the Warriors.

8 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 6

The Warriors gain the ball from the kick off after the Sea Eagles run into their half on their next set. Kata runs on the fourth and smashes Cherry-Evans in the tackle! The Warriors kick on the last and Manly will have another chance.

6 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 6

TRY!!! The Sea Eagles win a penalty after Gavet doesn't allow the play the ball on Parker. Jake Trbojevic runs from the restart, before Hodkinson finds Tapau back inside. The Sea Eagles go wide to Parker, but Kata comes in with a high tackle to give away another penalty. Fonua-Blake goes on the first of the next set, Tapau takes the second as the Sea Eagles are just metres away. Jake Trbojevic goes close on the third.

Koroisau runs from dummy half on the fourth and goes over to claim the try! The referee wants to check with the bunker, there's a case for obstruction, and possiblly held up in goal. The replays look good for Manly! This'll be given, and it is - the "home" side strike first!

Hodkinson lines up his first kick of the night, and he's got it!

2 mins: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 0

Tohu Harris has a strong surge upfield as the Warriors go over the halfway line on the first set. Johnson kicks on the last looking out for the right wing, Akuila Uate just watches the ball sail over the touchline though. Manly will have the restart.

KICK OFF: Warriors 0 Sea Eagles 0

Trent Hodkinson kicks off and the Warriors have the first set.

5:00pm

The Sea Eagles out on the park now, kick off just moments away in Christchurch!

4:59pm

Blake Green leads the Warriors out onto AMI Stadium, he'll be filling in as captain in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's absence. Healthy support in for the Warriors, this certainly won't feel like an away game!

4:56pm

The Warriors are back in the sheds ahead of kick off, remember that they're technically the away team tonight, with Manly playing their "home" games against NZ in Christchurch for the foreseeable future.

4:50pm

Good afternoon! A beautiful evening in Christchuch, with a good crowd in to see the Warriors against the Sea Eagles.

PRE MATCH

After a week off following their loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Warriors return to action entering the point of the season where they traditionally thrive - the State of Origin period.

Shaun Johnson returns to the side after an extended stint on the sidelines, making his 150th appearance for the club, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is missing for today's clash.

For Manly, New South Wales duo of Jake and Tom Trbojevic back up following their impressive performances in ths week's State of Origin opener.

TEAMS

Warriors: 3. Peta Hiku, 2. David Fusitu'a, 18. Gerard Beale, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Agnatius Paasi, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Chris Satae, 16. Bunty Afoa, 17. Simon Mannering.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 19. Bradley Parker, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Akuila Uate, 6. Trent Hodkinson, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Shaun Lane, 13. Jake Trbojevic