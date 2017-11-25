Video: 'I've never been involved with a group of men who united so many people' - Tonga's coach praises players

Mate Ma'a Tonga's coach Kristian Woolf thanked his players for their attitude on and off the pitch during the Rugby League World Cup tournament and their ability to unite their proud Pacific nation.

Tonga's fairy-tale run at the RLWC came to an end tonight in Auckland when they were edged 20-18 by England at Mount Smart Stadium.

Woolf expressed his sincere thanks to his players in the way they handled themselves at the tournament.

"Extremely proud of what these blokes have done," said Woolf.

"I've never been involved with a group of men that have united so many people and yet cannot be prouder of them."