 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Video: 'I've never been involved with a group of men who united so many people' - Tonga's coach praises players

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga's coach Kristian Woolf thanked his players for their attitude on and off the pitch during the Rugby League World Cup tournament and their ability to unite their proud Pacific nation.

Kristian Woolf praised his players for what they have done on and off the field at the RLWC.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tonga's fairy-tale run at the RLWC came to an end tonight in Auckland when they were edged 20-18 by England at Mount Smart Stadium.

Woolf expressed his sincere thanks to his players in the way they handled themselves at the tournament.

"Extremely proud of what these blokes have done," said Woolf.

"I've never been involved with a group of men that have united so many people and yet cannot be prouder of them."

Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.
Source: SKY

England will take on Australia next Saturday at Suncorp Stadium for the RLWC final in Brisbane.

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

00:35
3
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.


00:30
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 