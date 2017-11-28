 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Tonga declares Wednesday a public holiday after RLWC efforts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tonga's government has declared a public holiday tomorrow to mark the deeds of their rugby league team at the Rugby League World Cup.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 25: Jason Taumalolo of Tonga performs the cultural challenge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Jason Taumalolo of Tonga performs the cultural challenge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Source: Getty

Tomorrow the Mate Ma'a Tonga team will be presented with special awards by King Tupou VI for their contribution to the sport.

The King will invest the players with an award of the Royal Orders in a ceremony at the Royal Palace.

Tonga's RLWC campaign ended on Saturday after they went down 20-18 against England in their semi-final match at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The last members of the Tongan team left Auckland this afternoon to head back to Tonga.

1 NEWS will have video of their arrival in Tonga and tomorrow's special ceremony, when they happen.

More Tonga league content:

The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.
Source: Facebook/ Tonganow - Online Community for Tongans
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.
Source: Konrad Hurrell / Instagram
There is nothing like family to pick you up when you are town, like Taumalolo discovered after his side lost to England on Saturday.
Source: Facebook: Faaki Tuanaki
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

00:51
3
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:30
4
One Norwich City fan got closer to the action then anticipated in his side's draw with Preston.

Watch: Hilarious moment football fan becomes official after linesman gets injured

00:48
5
The British boxer says the Kiwi has a good chance of defeating the IBF heavyweight champ.

'He's me mate!' Tyson Fury says Joseph Parker deserves shot at Anthony Joshua

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.


They PM says the government is currently working though problems in National's new PPL Bill.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern & Govt lock horns with Nats as Parliament resumes

After a week’s recess hostilities resume in the Beehive.


01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 