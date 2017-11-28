Tonga declares Wednesday a public holiday after RLWC efforts

Tonga's government has declared a public holiday tomorrow to mark the deeds of their rugby league team at the Rugby League World Cup.

Jason Taumalolo of Tonga performs the cultural challenge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Getty

Tomorrow the Mate Ma'a Tonga team will be presented with special awards by King Tupou VI for their contribution to the sport.

The King will invest the players with an award of the Royal Orders in a ceremony at the Royal Palace.

Tonga's RLWC campaign ended on Saturday after they went down 20-18 against England in their semi-final match at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The last members of the Tongan team left Auckland this afternoon to head back to Tonga.

1 NEWS will have video of their arrival in Tonga and tomorrow's special ceremony, when they happen.