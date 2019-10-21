Tonga coach denies financial wrongdoing accusations, TNRL challenging RLIF in court

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has denied any accusations of financial wrongdoing in regards to the finances of Tongan National Rugby League

Woolf was sacked amid accusations from the current Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) board that he misused team funds in a bank account.

His dismissal prompted the team’s senior players including Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita to threaten to boycott end-of-season games.

“There has been some really poor allegations made suggesting that there is something going on financially,” Woolf told Tagata Pasifika.

“I think to understand why that is a ridiculous comment is you got to understand that before anyone can access any money from an account, it needs board approval in writing.”

The RLIF then stepped in and suspended the TNRL board. A move that saw the team’s players return for the end-of-season Tests but in a Tongan Invitational XIII side rather than Mate Ma’a Tonga.

TNRL secretary Willie Edwards told Tagata Pasifika they were challenging the RLIF’s suspension in court.

“It took us by surprise because we had no intention of sacking him, we had an intention of appointing the review panel which is by resolution,” Willie Edwards said.

“It was done by the international board, basically taking governance over us, without any permission from us and they said they had the right to do so, which is what we’re challenging in court now,” Edwards told

Despite the dispute, Woolf said the players should still be supported.

“My message is very clear, support the players, it’s not about board, it’s not about coaching staff, it’s not about the IRLF or anyone else, the people that the Tongan people need to support is the players.”