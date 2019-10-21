TODAY |

Tonga coach denies financial wrongdoing accusations, TNRL challenging RLIF in court

1 NEWS
More From
League
NRL
Pacific Islands

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has denied any accusations of financial wrongdoing in regards to the finances of Tongan National Rugby League

Woolf was sacked amid accusations from the current Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) board that he misused team funds in a bank account.

His dismissal prompted the team’s senior players including Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita to threaten to boycott end-of-season games.

“There has been some really poor allegations made suggesting that there is something going on financially,” Woolf told Tagata Pasifika.

“I think to understand why that is a ridiculous comment is you got to understand that before anyone can access any money from an account, it needs board approval in writing.”

The RLIF then stepped in and suspended the TNRL board. A move that saw the team’s players return for the end-of-season Tests but in a Tongan Invitational XIII side rather than Mate Ma’a Tonga.

TNRL secretary Willie Edwards told Tagata Pasifika they were challenging the RLIF’s suspension in court.

“It took us by surprise because we had no intention of sacking him, we had an intention of appointing the review panel which is by resolution,” Willie Edwards said.

“It was done by the international board, basically taking governance over us, without any permission from us and they said they had the right to do so, which is what we’re challenging in court now,” Edwards told

Despite the dispute, Woolf said the players should still be supported.

“My message is very clear, support the players, it’s not about board, it’s not about coaching staff, it’s not about the IRLF or anyone else, the people that the Tongan people need to support is the players.”

The Tonga Advisory Council in Auckland claimed the naming of the invitational teams as a "slap in (the) face" that "all Tongan people will take offence to".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The dispute in Tongan rugby league has divided the team’s fans, with one of Mate Ma’a Tonga’s co-founders saying the issue is with the governing body for stepping in. Source: Tagata Pasifika
More From
League
NRL
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:01
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
2
'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable
3
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
4
Quade Cooper fires not so subtle parting shot at Michael Cheika
5
Japan bows out of the World Cup to cheers from fans
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Former Junior Kiwi keeping humble after playing major role in Cook Islands' World Cup Nines upset over Tonga

Kiwis against Nelson Asofa-Solomona's three-game ban, Shaun Johnson says

Cook Islands stun Tonga at Nines World Cup with crushing win

Shaun Johnson magic sets up pair of Kiwis tries but not enough to beat Aussies at Nines World Cup