Tonga and Cowboys superstar Jason Taumalolo fit to face the Warriors

Tongan superstar Jason Taumalolo has been cleared of injury and will start in a major boost to North Queensland's chances of beating the Warriors in Gosford..

Jason Taumalolo. Source: Photosport

Taumalolo trained without difficulty on Thursday and will be promoted from the extended bench for Friday's game.

Coach Paul Green said while the Tongan international's presence was a bonus, it was up to all of his team to lift their game from last week's disappointing home loss to Cronulla.

Taumalolo’s inclusion is a huge boost for the Cowboys, who have won just two out of their past 10 games without the powerhouse lock.

The Tongan captain is averaging 272m in his three games this season to date and would be welcomed back after the Cowboys lacked punch in their error-riddled display against the Sharks.