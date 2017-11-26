Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final

Hundreds of league fans have marched in Auckland this evening to protest Tonga's controversial loss in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England last night.

Protesters can be seen walking and singing Tongan hymns at The Cloud before moving to Aotea Square.

The event was organised by Tongan community leader Terisse Laulu on Facebook after she and her family woke up upset by the result this morning.

She hopes to show Tongan fans' disappointment with the referee's decision not to replay a last-minute try which saw Tonga lose to England 20-18, as well as an official review of the referee's decision.

The event has received huge support from the Tongan community, including ex Kiwis captain Benji Marshall.