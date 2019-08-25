'They've done nothing in 25 years' - Aussie pundit suggests axing Warriors if NRL expands

The Warriors' position in the NRL should come into question, according to Australian writer Robert Craddock, as Australia's premier rugby league competition eyes expansion.

As the NRL reportedly plans on adding another Brisbane-based side, the likes of the Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles' positions have all come under speculation.

Speaking on Fox Sports, though, Craddock suggests that the Warriors should also be in the firing line if the decision to axe a team comes to fruition.

"They've [the Warriors] done nothing in 25 years," he said.

The Warriors currently sit 14th of 16 on the NRL ladder, and will finish their 2019 season no higher than 12th after another disappointing year.