Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing

Sacked Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has been reportedly linked to a surprise return at the Brisbane Broncos less than two weeks after losing his job.

Coach Stephen Kearney. Source: Photosport

The Daily Telegraph reports the Broncos board is eager to bring in some support for head coach Anthony Seibold after the Brisbane outfit suffered their fifth loss of the season and slipped to 15th in the standings – behind the Warriors.

It’s understood the Broncos are looking at either club great and current Queensland coach Kevin Walters or Kearney for the gig.

Kearney had previously been an assistant coach in Brisbane before becoming head coach of the Warriors.

Seibold told the Telegraph he wasn’t against the appointment.

"I know Stephen is back in town [Brisbane]," Seibold said.

"He has worked for the club previously and he's got a lot of experience.

"He did a tremendous job when he was here last time.

"He's a person I'd reach out for if there is a position available."

The Warriors sent shockwaves through the NRL when they sensationally axed Kearney after his side’s heavy round six loss to the Rabbitohs earlier this month.

The club said the move was to allow a new coach to come in and help reshape the team in the offseason with a number of players going off-contract but others argued the timing was poor, given the Warriors are currently camped in Australia without families due to Covid-19.

Assistant coach Todd Payten replaced Kearney as interim head coach in the meantime and began his tenure with a heavy defeat to the Storm and revelations players wanted to leave Australia and the competition to be with their families.

The team has since held meetings with the NRL and ARL Commission and have agreed to stay for at least another two weeks while options are looked at to bring families across.