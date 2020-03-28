Sonny Bill Williams 'a hundred per cent' willing to take a pay cut to keep league afloat

Sonny Bill Williams says he's is willing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep rugby league alive.

Toronto's Sonny-Bill Williams stepping onto the field at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England Source: Photosport

Williams told Sky Sport News it'd be "crazy" to think league players won't have to take a pay given the current climate.

The 34-year-old left rugby union for a two-year $10.8 million deal with the Toronto Wolfpack in the UK Super League.

Williams first season with the Canadian side has ground to a halt, however, with much of the world in a coronavirus enduced lockdown, making sports unplayable.

With the future uncertain for many rugby league clubs Williams told Sky Sports News that he would sacrifice a portion of his pay to keep the game afloat if required.

"A hundred per cent, I would be that way inclined.

"When it comes to taking pay cuts, to keep the game afloat, it would be crazy not to think that's going to occur, especially with the way things are happening in the sporting world.

"I consider myself in a privileged position and (I am) taking a step back and understanding that sport is just a game and there are things in life that are more important.

"But in terms of sport, it is crazy to think some organisations might not make it through."



