Shaun Johnson's future unknown as Broncos and Sharks look elsewhere

Shaun Johnson's NRL future remains up in the air after the Brisbane Broncos announced the signing of Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds today, effectively ending any speculation Johnson would move to the Brisbane franchise next season.

Shaun Johnson's future with the Cronulla Sharks remains uncertain. Source: Getty

The Kiwi playmaker had been linked with a move to the Broncos once his contract with the Cronulla Sharks expires at the end of the season.

However, with the signing of Reynolds on what is believed to be a three-year $2.43 million deal, there is unlikely to be enough room under the $9.83 million salary cap to also sign Johnson.

Staying at Cronulla also seems an unlikely option, despite the club missing out on Reynolds.

Last month it was revealed Johnson had only received a $400,000 extension offer, around half the amount he currently earns, while he also had not received any offers from other clubs.

The Warriors reportedly rejected his return to the club too.

Now the Sharks are going after off-contract Anthony Milford as The Australian’s Brent Read revealed on NRL360 this week.

"They’re considering some other targets, one of those is Anthony Milford," Read said.

“I think they will explore every half in the game. I don’t think anyone is off the market.”

But Shaun Johnson was not at the top of the list for the Sharks, Read revealed.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Shaun there. I don’t think he’s a fait accompli, I think he was originally,” Read said.

“But given the way he’s played the last few weeks and some murmurs coming out of the Sharks camp is that Johnson isn’t a huge priority at the moment.”

Johnson has struggled since returning from an Achilles injury last month, unable to make an impact as the Sharks have fallen to five straight defeats.