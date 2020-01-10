TODAY |

Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen used their wedding day to raise money for bushfire victims

Source:  1 NEWS

Sports stars Shaun and Kayla Johnson have used their wedding day to raise money for victims of the devastating Australia bushfires.

Shaun and Kayla Johnson on their wedding day. Source: Instagram/Shaun Johnson

The couple had their wedding in Bryon Bay in December and felt the need to give back to victims in Victoria and NSW so they donated their entire wishing well from their December wedding.

“People were messaging us asking what’s the go with wedding gifts so Kayla and I had a chat and figured we don’t need anything but it would be awesome if we could get everyone on board to contribute with what was going on,” Johnson told Fox Sports.

The couple moved to Sydney when the Kiwis star signed for Cronulla for the 2019 season. Kayla made one appearance for the NSW Swifts in Australia's Super Netball competition last year.

"We were getting married so close to it all. At that stage there was fires burning around there – our venue was even covered in a bit of smoke so we were feeling it.”

