TODAY |

Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met

1 NEWS
More From
League
NRL
Kiwis
Silver Ferns
Warriors

Shaun Johnson and Kayla Cullen have sat down for a wide-ranging interview together where they teased each other about how they met and discussed furthering their sporting careers together across the ditch.

The interview, which was released by NRL.com today, came the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks clash with the Warriors tomorrow.

The couple, who got engaged last year, reflected on their meetings and interactions before they got together in 2016.

“So we’re out in a club, both young, both you know 18,19 or whatever it was,” Johnson said.

“I’m there and then I get a tap on the shoulder saying ‘hey, can I please have a photo with you?’”

“I turn around and boom, I have a photo with this chick and they’re like that’s Kayla Cullen, that my friend is the start of how we blossomed and we met.”

“It was a long time ago so I’m pretty sure I would never do that,” a laughing Cullen replied.

Not that Johnson got it all his own way in the interview, with Cullen bringing up a good luck message that Johnson sent to the Silver Ferns for the 2015 Netball World Cup which included him saying "I love you Kayla."

“Again man, I just knew, I had a feeling,” Johnson said.

Meetings aside, the couple reflected on Johnson’s exit from the Warriors and their move to Australia, where Cullen is playing for the NSW Swifts.

“We sort of pitched that and spoke about that, look you could play netball in Australia,” Johnson said.

“I always had the desire to play in the Suncorp competition,” Cullen added.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors. Source: NRL.com
More From
League
NRL
Kiwis
Silver Ferns
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
James OConnor. Australian Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of the Bledisloe Cup game this weekend. Friday 16 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Just two halfbacks and five loose forwards named in Wallabies' RWC squad
3
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
4
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
5
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Broncos coach attempts to play down war of words with South Sydney
00:30
The former Cronulla Shark showed he’s got sensational hands – and feet.

Valentine Holmes shows incredible skills with NFL training ground trick shot - 'Feet like hands'
Kodi Nikorima. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Kodi Nikorima responds to Warriors boss' spray for lack of effort - 'He can have a word to us'
Gerard Beale injured against the Roosters

Gerard Beale facing nine months out of action for Warriors after knee surgery