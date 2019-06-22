TODAY |

Shaun Johnson awards Kiwis try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: 'I lost paper-scissors-rock'

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson was happy to award his questionable third try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the pair having contested the effort in the 34-14 victory over Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Having scored twice in the first half of the Kiwis' win, Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck were locked in foot race to score in the second, both appearing to have grounded the ball at the same time.

Although the official decision eventually awarded the try to Tuivasa-Sheck, Johnson says that the pair had already sorted it out between themselves.

"I lost paper-scissors-rock to Rog, it's all his," Johnson told media.

"I actually grounded his leg. Rog got the ball. [It's] Roger's try for sure."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwis fullback stopped Johnson from claiming a hat-trick against Tonga. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Maria Folau posts support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign
2
The Kiwis celebrate Shaun Johnson's try against Tonga
Shaun Johnson stunner sees Kiwis take emphatic win over Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
Squire was sent to the bin for a hit on Whetu Douglas last night.
Crusaders coach slams Liam Squire after quarter-final yellow card
5
The All Blacks halfback grabbed his 53rd career try at Westpac Stadium.
TJ Perenara moves closer to Super Rugby try scoring record with 53rd career effort
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
New Zealand claimed a convincing 46-8 victory at Mt Smart Stadium.

Honey Hireme slices Samoa apart as Kiwi Ferns stroll to huge win
Adam Blair against the Melbourne Storm

'There's an appetite for rugby league' - NRL target more Perth games
Cultural exchanges. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kiwis both setting lofty goals ahead of Test - 'We've got to take another big step forward now'
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 17: passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on May 17, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

James Segeyaro compares playing for Papua New Guinea to representing Queensland