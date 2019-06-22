Shaun Johnson awards Kiwis try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: 'I lost paper-scissors-rock'

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson was happy to award his questionable third try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the pair having contested the effort in the 34-14 victory over Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Having scored twice in the first half of the Kiwis' win, Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck were locked in foot race to score in the second, both appearing to have grounded the ball at the same time.

Although the official decision eventually awarded the try to Tuivasa-Sheck, Johnson says that the pair had already sorted it out between themselves.

"I lost paper-scissors-rock to Rog, it's all his," Johnson told media.