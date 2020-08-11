SBW challenges Phil Gould to create better off-field pathways for Māori, Pasifika at Warriors

Sonny Bill Williams has challenged new Warriors consultant Phil Gould to have better post-playing career pathways for Māori and Pasifika.

The dual code star who's making a return to the Sydney Roosters beamed into the 100% Footy show last night from managed isolation in Sydney.

When asked about who has inspired him in his career by Gould, Williams turned the table.

"I'd like to turn that question to you Gus, firstly congratulations on your appointment at the Warriors," Williams said.

"For me I look at things from a perspective of, what's best for my people, Polynesians, Māori, Aboriginals, the minorities,"

"I'd love to see you take someone under your wing and help us thrive not just on the field."

Williams says more needs to be done to create more solid pathways for players once their playing careers end.

"The numbers are we make up 50% or more on the field, so obviously we're thriving in that sense, but what I would like you to do is help us thrive off the field whether that be coaches, CEOs on the boards, that type of level."

The 35-year-old closed his response by acknowledging the great work Gould has done so far in his wide ranging NRL career.