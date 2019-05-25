Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia

Kiwis rugby league legend Quentin Pongia lost his battle with cancer last weekend and was today given his final farewell by family and friends in Greymouth.

The former front rower was given a touching send off from former teammates, who performed a stirring haka after the service.

Former Kiwis and Raiders legend John Lomax said it was emotional saying goodbye to a close friend.

"Pretty tough day ya know, but, like it's great for the all the boys to show their respect, in coming together and the sort of bloke like Q is, the one that could do that," said Mr Lomax.

Former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott said Pongia was a great person on and off the field.

"Opponents feared him. that was him. He was known for his toughness, but he was more than a tough player. He was a wonderful person," said Mr Endacott.

He played 137 NRL games and 35 tests for the Kiwis, winning the 1994 premiership with the Raiders.