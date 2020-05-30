TODAY |

Rookies lead the way as Warriors storm to victory in NRL resumption

Source:  1 NEWS

Two of the Warriors' freshest faces led the way in the 18-0 victory over the St George-Illawarra Dragons on the Central Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eliesa Katoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown scored their first NRL tries in the win over the Dragons on the Central Coast. Source: SKY

Eliesa Katoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown both put in flawless individual performances.

Both Katoa, 20, and Taunoa-Brown, 23, scored their first NRL tries as the Warriors picked up their first win of 2020.

The pair are both currently playing in their first full season with the Warriors, having made their debuts in the round one loss to the Knights.

Taunoa-Brown also made 28 tackles and ran 133 metres, while Katoa made 181 metres and 29 tackles.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Near flawless Warriors slay hapless Dragons for NRL restart victory
2
Three Pasifika All Blacks open up about how they're preparing for retirement
3
Rookies lead the way as Warriors storm to victory in NRL resumption
4
Dan Carter reflects on mistake that cost him, All Blacks at 2007 RWC
5
Warriors cock-a-hoop as Ken Maumalo's try-saving tackle keeps Dragons scoreless
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart’s faith in game restored by controversial six-again rule
00:59

'A tough day' - Warriors veteran Adam Blair reflects on Auckland farewell photo of his son that went viral
00:52

Warriors look to unleash Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on opposing forwards with new rule tiring out defenders
00:22

NRL re-start attracts biggest Australian TV audience for a regular-season game in over six years