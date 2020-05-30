Rookies lead the way as Warriors storm to victory in NRL resumption

Two of the Warriors' freshest faces led the way in the 18-0 victory over the St George-Illawarra Dragons on the Central Coast.

Eliesa Katoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown both put in flawless individual performances.

Both Katoa, 20, and Taunoa-Brown, 23, scored their first NRL tries as the Warriors picked up their first win of 2020.

The pair are both currently playing in their first full season with the Warriors, having made their debuts in the round one loss to the Knights.