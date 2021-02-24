TODAY |

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says Warriors teammates respect code-swap - 'This is a professional sport'

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has shed some further light on his decision to swap codes next season.

He’ll swap codes in 2022 and join the Blues in a bid to earn an All Blacks jersey. Source: Breakfast

Tuivasa-Sheck ended years of questions over whether he’d return to rugby union with confirmation at the beginning of the year he will join the Blues in 2022 as he chases his All Blacks dream.

The 27-year-old told media at a recent team training his teammates understand professionalism comes first and with the rumours settled, focus has now turned to their upcoming season.

“We all realise that this is a professional sport and we’re all in game together so let's enjoy these last few games with the team and get on with it.”

Prior to his rugby league career, Tuivasa-Sheck showed promise as a rugby union player, representing New Zealand in the NZ schoolboy team while also captaining Otahuhu College's First XV.

The league star is set to join the Auckland franchise in 2022 on two-year deal. Source: 1 NEWS

After school though, Tuivasa-Sheck signed with the Sydney Roosters in their development programme and quickly rose through the ranks to make his NRL debut in 2012.

After rising to fame in the NRL with the Roosters, Tuivasa-Sheck joined the Warriors in 2016 and has since played 94 games for the club. He was appointed captain of the team in his second season in 2017.

At the time of his announcement, Tuivasa-Sheck said it’s “no secret” he’d always thought about a return to rugby union.

"Rugby is where I started my junior footy and playing rugby right through. It's always been there in the background.

"To do it now at a time like this and to have the club's support, that's why I chose to do it now."

The Warriors begin their season against the Titans next month.

League
