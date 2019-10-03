Plans in place for SBW's Toronto Wolfpack to play Kangaroos in 2020

The Sonny Bill Williams effect appears to already be in motion for the Toronto Wolfpack with the Canadian Super League club set to face the Kangaroos next year.

NRL.com announced plans are underway for a match between the former All Black's new club and the Kangaroos at the end of next season when the Kangaroos are on tour.

Australia will play England in a three-Test series in Britian but could also play games against Super League clubs such as as Wigan, St Helens and the Wolfpac.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said the signing of Williams would generate huge interest for the Wolfpack and the Kangaroos were hoping to play the newly promoted Super League club before the opening Test against England.

"Sonny Bill Williams will provide an immediate impact for rugby league in the Northern Hemisphere and for the development of rugby in North America," Meninga said.

"When the Kangaroos tour England in 2020 – we will look forward to playing a warm-up game against the Wolfpack as it would create a lot of excitement for the sport."