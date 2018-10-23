Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other

I don't need to tell you about the 26,214-strong crowd at Saturday night’s Test between Mate Ma’a Tonga and the Kangaroos.

You'll have seen the pictures, the singing, chanting and tooting. The red sea of fun - a one of a kind show of Pacific pride.

There is a story from the eastern grandstand of Mt Smart I would like to tell you though.

I went to the game with family, we're not Tongan but we were decked out in red and ready to enjoy what is comfortably, to me anyway, the best sporting atmosphere in this country.

If the incredible pre-match wasn’t enough, with fans singing both anthems, much to the surprise of the Australian team, and then former Kangaroo Andrew Fifita leading the Sipi Tau - we were offered pizza by the complete strangers sitting next to me.

An amazing act made even more incredible when you think of stadium prices.

Through the first half, it quickly become clear the star of our little section was an older Tongan woman, sparkling in red sequined dress.

She stood, flag in hand, dancing and cheering continuously. Celebrating the occasion, regardless of the result.

Only at halftime did she sit down, but only to pull out a picnic basket full of homemade Tongan pancakes, keke 'isite, which she handed out to all in our section. Even making people take seconds when there were some left over.

Where else in the world would you get that at a sporting event? Nowhere that I’ve experienced.

These random acts of kindness show that not only is there amazing passion and patriotism amongst Mate Ma’a Tonga fans, but there’s also a selflessness and a generosity to so many fans who are credit to the tiny Pacific kingdom.

So ofa atu Tonga fans, keep doing your country proud and inspiring so many with your passion, your generosity and your spirit.