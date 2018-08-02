 

'One of those 'pinch me' moments!' Mark Graham moved to become first Kiwi in NRL Hall of Fame

Kimberlee Downs
Australia Correspondent
1 NEWS
He's one of rugby league's greats and now Mark Graham has received an honour no other Kiwi has - being inducted into the NRL's Hall of Fame.

And while he's the first, Graham's picking he won't be the last.

The jacket may've taken a couple of tries to put on at last night’s ceremony but few would argue it sits well on one of the toughest second rowers in the game's history.

However, the 62-year-old admits it’s still a surreal feeling.

"It was one of those 'pinch me' moments," he said.

"You think, 'wow, is this actually happening?'"

The honour adds to a long list of accolades for Graham who was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and in 2007 was named New Zealand Rugby League's player of the century.

Graham says there’s a few Kiwis from this century that will likely join him in the NRL Hall of Fame soon enough.

"There’s numerous, obviously Ruben (Wiki) and Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, there’s any number of them,” he said.

"I'm very fortunate to be the first but there's going to be many more for sure."

The proud 29-Test Kiwi says there could be a trip to the screen in the near future to capture the tale of boy who rose from tough beginnings in Auckland's Otahuhu to conquer the rugby league world.

"My son’s a filmmaker so he’s trying to make a documentary about the life and times of me," he said.

"I think it’s a good thing!"

Graham expects more Kiwis to join him soon enough. Source: 1 NEWS
A new knee injury has ruled out Warriors second rower Tohu Harris from Saturday's contest against the Dragons.

The 26-year-old was named to make his return for the Warriors yesterday after recovering a left knee injury however an injury to his right knee ina field session has seen him scratched from the line up.

As a result, Harris has returned home for "immediate minor surgery" with no timeline yet given on when he is expected to become available again.

The Warriors play the Dragons in Wollongong at 5pm NZT on Saturday.

Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tohu Harris is enjoying the challenge of being a leader at the Warriors. Source: Photosport
Benji Marshall to line up for West Tigers days after death of grandfather

AAP
Wests Tigers co-captain Benji Marshall will play one of the most emotional matches of his NRL career on Friday after the death of his grandfather in New Zealand.

Marshall was granted personal leave this week to say his farewell in his home country, but has been declared a certain starter to take on Newcastle.

"He missed the one session which is not unusual for Benji anyway. He was back for our main session yesterday," Cleary said on Thursday.

Marshall, who will head back across the ditch after the match for the funeral on Saturday, considered his grandfather his number one fan.

Cleary said it was important Marshall was given the chance to be with his family, adding the 33-year-old was in good spirits upon his return with the playing group.

"I think he's alright. It was good for him to get the opportunity to go back and say his farewell. We had a good chat yesterday and he seemed his bright self," Cleary said.

Marshall's long-term future remains undecided as he and fellow Tigers veteran Robbie Farah weigh up whether to stave off retirement for another season.

Cleary said there was value in having both players kick on in 2019.

"I'd love them to play next year. Benj and Robbie have had such long, distinguished careers. Certainly at this club, what they've done has been enormous," he said.

"And they're still playing well.

"But it's one of those things where it's just that time in their careers where they've got to be sure that they want to go around and we've got to be able to make it work as well."

Cleary will lean on both when they hope to keep their finals dream alive with a win over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.

The ninth-placed Tigers, who blew a chance to beat Canterbury last week, are four points behind the eighth-placed Warriors with just five games remaining in the season.

"That's what you want from your senior players and guys with leadership - we all need that. Those guys hurt probably more than the younger guys on nights like last week," Cleary said.

The Knights missed their shot at three consecutive wins for the first time this year when they lost to North Queensland last week, but get Connor Watson back from injury.

Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Benji Marshall has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf problem. Source: Photosport
