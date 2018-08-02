'One of those 'pinch me' moments!' Mark Graham moved to become first Kiwi in NRL Hall of Fame

He's one of rugby league's greats and now Mark Graham has received an honour no other Kiwi has - being inducted into the NRL's Hall of Fame.

And while he's the first, Graham's picking he won't be the last.

The jacket may've taken a couple of tries to put on at last night’s ceremony but few would argue it sits well on one of the toughest second rowers in the game's history.

However, the 62-year-old admits it’s still a surreal feeling.

"It was one of those 'pinch me' moments," he said.

"You think, 'wow, is this actually happening?'"

The honour adds to a long list of accolades for Graham who was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and in 2007 was named New Zealand Rugby League's player of the century.

Graham says there’s a few Kiwis from this century that will likely join him in the NRL Hall of Fame soon enough.

"There’s numerous, obviously Ruben (Wiki) and Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, there’s any number of them,” he said.

"I'm very fortunate to be the first but there's going to be many more for sure."

The proud 29-Test Kiwi says there could be a trip to the screen in the near future to capture the tale of boy who rose from tough beginnings in Auckland's Otahuhu to conquer the rugby league world.

"My son’s a filmmaker so he’s trying to make a documentary about the life and times of me," he said.