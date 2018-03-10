 

NRL: Warriors show 2018 could be different after putting the cleaners through Souths

The Warriors have ended their Perth hoodoo in impressive fashion with a 32-20 win over South Sydney in Saturday's NRL clash at Optus Stadium.

The Warriors entered the match having lost all nine of their previous matches in Perth.

But they made sure the first rugby league match at Perth's new stadium was one to remember, running in six tries to four to secure the easy victory.

Former Manly five-eighth Blake Green starred in his debut for the Warriors, helping control the game and proving to be a perfect foil for halfback Shaun Johnson.

Star Rabbitohs veteran Greg Inglis failed to have his usual impact in his first NRL game since injuring his knee in last season's corresponding round.

The Warriors were widely tipped to struggle this year, but they looked dangerous in attack and much fitter than the team who ended last season with nine- consecutive losses.

In contrast, Souths were out of sorts in attack and defence under new coach Anthony Seibold.

The Rabbitohs made a bright start to the match with the opening try to of Cody Walker.

But they were down 20-10 at halftime after two controversial decisions from the referees.

Firstly, the Rabbitohs were left seething in the 32nd minute when Warriors prop Sam Lisone was awarded a try on review despite an apparent obstruction.

The on-field referee initially disallowed the try, deeming Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i had obstructed Adam Reynolds in the lead-up.

But the try was awarded on review after the video referee deemed Reynolds had already committed to tackling Papali'i, and wouldn't have reached Lisone in any case.

And the Rabbitohs cried foul in the 38th minute when a try to Robert Jennings was disallowed because Walker's pass was ruled forward.

Just over a minute later, the Warriors scored their fourth try after a brilliant run from Johnson opened the door for David Fusitu'a to cross with just eight seconds remaining in the half.

The Warriors opened the second half with tries to Ken Maumalo and Solome Kata, and it was effectively game over with the scoreboard reading 30-10.

Kata's sin-binning in the 60th minute opened the door slightly for a Rabbitohs comeback, but Souths were only able to score one try with their numerical advantage.

A late conversion by Reynolds after Walker's second try made him become just the third man in Rabbitohs history to pass 1000 points.

