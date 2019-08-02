LIVE: Warriors trying to avoid fourth straight loss to finish NRL season against Raiders

Raiders 6-0 Warriors

14 min: Crocker makes no mistake with this kick.

13 min: Warriors prop Paasi gives away a penalty for a crusher tackle and Raiders quickly point to the sticks to try get additional two points.

9 min: TRY time to Canberra with some brilliance from Elliot Whitehead to bat the ball back in field off a big from Canberra that looked set to go dead. Sebastain Kris scoring. Crocker waves one away from the post.

7 min: With a offside penalty to Canberra they attack deep in the Warriors half, but Raiders prop Lui makes a mistake to let the Warriors off the hook.

6 min: RTS runs it on the last and goes a meter from scoring, after a solid start by the visiting side they give away ball to the opposition through a failed last tackle option.

2 min: Isacc Luke with a brilliant one on one strip could not be turned into points as Blake Asyshford drops the ball with the line calling his name.

5pm: Kick off made by Raiders which is taken by RTS who takes the first charge.

5pm: Both teams are on the field with the home side welcomed by a spine tingling Vikings clap.

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the NRL’s final regular season round match between the Vodafone Warriors and Canberra Raiders.

The Auckland based side is trying to avoid a disappointing end of season while the red-hot Raiders are looking to finish third on the table, entering the finals series starting next week.

Warriors halfback Blake Green will miss out on the final’s series for the first time since 2010.

Warriors:

1. ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (C) 3. ADAM POMPEY 20. TAANE MILNE 4. BLAKE AYSHFORD 5. KEN MAUMALO 6. KODI NIKORIMA 7. BLAKE GREEN 8. AGNATIUS PAASI 9. ISSAC LUKE 10. LEESON AH MAU 11. ADAM BLAIR 12. ISAIAH PAPALI’I 13. JAZZ TEVAGA 14. LACHLAN BURR 16. LIGI SAO 17. ADAM KEIGHRAN 18. JOSH CURRAN

Raiders: