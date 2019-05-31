LIVE: Queensland Maroons take on NSW Blues in State of Origin opener in Brisbane

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's State of Origin opener between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

PRE-MATCH:

Last year the NSW Blues took out the Origin series 2-1 against their fierce rivals the Maroons.

But the Blues team have the tough task of challenging Queensland at home in Game I in Brisbane. They have several changes in their team from last year's campaign.

Rabbitohs half Cody Walker has been in hot form in the NRL and replaces James Maloney in the No.6 jersey, Walker partners up with Panthers star Nathan Cleary in the Blues halves.

Josh Morris returns to the Origin arena in the centres for the Blues, named alongside NRL star Latrell Mitchell.

After a successful Origin debut last year off the bench, Kalyn Ponga gets the nod to start at fullback for the home team.

Daly Cherry-Evans has been named to skipper the Maroons and will partner up with Cameron Munster in the halves.

The Blues have a considerably bigger forward pack than their rivals with the likes of David Klemmer, Paul Vaughan and Tyson Frizell named in the starting team.

TEAMS:

Queensland Maroons: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Corey Oates, 3 Michael Morgan, 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Jai Arrow, 9 Ben Hunt, 10 Josh Papali’i, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire.

Interchange: 14 Moses Mbye, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Dylan Napa, 17 David Fifita.

NSW Blues: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Josh Morris, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jake Trbojevic.