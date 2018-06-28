LIVE: NRL heavyweights Roosters and Rabbitohs kick start finals series with much anticipation

Roosters 10-0 Rabbitohs

20 min: Luke Keary has been nearly the best player on the park in his return with a strong tackle on ex half partner Reynolds which forces an error from the Rabbitohs halfback. Roosters once again get the ball back.

15 min: An aerial attack from Cooper Cronk nearly works in favour for the Roosters. The Rabbitohs managing to hold off the ruthless attacking Roosters.

11 min: TRY to the Roosters, again with ease the Roosters make meters into the Rabbitohs half and with slick passing down their right edge, Mitch Aubusson slams it down for Roosters second try. Mitchell again can not convert the try.

8 min: Roosters with three good charges from their back three sees them enter the Rabbitohs half with ease before Cody Walker hands the Roosters a penalty. Mitchell oppts for taking a shot at goal, which he lands.

5 min: First attacking set for the Rabbitohs in the Roosters half has been a poor one with Murray dropping the ball handing the ball straight over to the Roosters.

2 min: TRY to the Roosters first attacking set in the opposition and they come up with points. Star New Zealand international Joseph Manu shows of his strength by putting a fend on Roberts chest and crashing over for the first try. Mitchell misses the kick.

1 min: A big boom by Latrell Micthell which forces a crucial error by Rabbits full back Johnston. A line drop out which gives the Roosters a chance to attack.

09:52: Rabbitohs kicks off with JWH taking the games first carry gaining 10 meters.

09:50: Both teams have entered the field in front of a crowded SCG. The crowd are up on their feet! Rabbitohs look set to kick-off.

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now’s live updates of the NRL finals series' first game against arch rivals Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. These two teams just met a week ago at ANZ Stadium, during which the Rabbitohs came from behind to snatch victory 16-10 and finish 3rd on the ladder. Though the boys from Bondi lost last week, it did no damage to their 2nd place on the ladder, which sees today's game played at their home: the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tonight’s winner earns a week off and plays straight in the preliminary finals. The loser will have to go to battle next week again.

Tomorrow night the Melbourne Storm play the Canberra Raiders. There will also be the sudden death game between Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks where the loser’s season will be over. On Sunday, Parramatta Eels host the Brisbane Broncos in an elimination game to finish week one of the finals.

Roosters and Rabbitohs teams lists follow.

Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Victor Radley Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Nat Butcher 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho

Rabbitohs