LIVE: Kiwis vs England - NZ take the lead in Denver Test

Welcome to One News Now's live updates of the Denver Test between the Kiwis and England.

Kiwis 6 - 0 England

Issac Luke leads the haka Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Issac Luke is back in the Kiwis jersey and will lead a youthful side against England in Denver.

Source: Photosport

14 mins: Marsters makes a break but can't find his support. Then Isaako produced a ridiculous flick pass. Unfortunately, Luke's grubber ran dead.

11 mins: He converts. 

10 mins: The Kiwis have scored! Nikorima made a break before finding Marsters on the inside. Try on debut for the young man. It was far from the perfect start but still, the Kiwis have taken the lead. Isaako to kick for goal. 

8 mins: Taupau has cleaned up Lomax late. The Englishman is receiving treatment. 

5 mins: NAS rattles one of the Englishman. Nikorima with a fantastic tackle to stop Sam Burgess on the Kiwis' line. 

3 mins: The Kiwis have conceded apenalty. At altitude, that gives up a huge amount of metres but England turn the ball over on attack.

2 mins: The Englishman is bundeled into touch by the Kiwis. They defended Luke's mistake nicely. 

1 mins: Luke has kicked it dead. Horrible start as the altitude comes into play early. 

8:12am - The players are waiting on a tee. Here it comes. Let's hope the game is better than the pre-game.

8:09am - The Issac Luke-led haka gets a great reception from the crowd in Denver. 

8:08am - It's time for the haka after one of the worst renditions of the New Zealand anthem you'll hear - and it was the commentator that said that. 

8:03am -  The players are making away out onto the field now. It's a warm, sunny afternoon with the temperature around 30 degrees. James Graham has zinc on, a wise decision.. 

Preview: It's a new era for the Kiwis on a new frontier for rugby league. In his first Test as Kiwis coach, Michael Maguire named seven debutants.

Warriors wing Ken Maumalo makes his first appearance for New Zealand, having previously represented Samoa, joined by Esan Marsters and Jamayne Isaako as the backline's new faces.

In the forwards, Slade Griffin, Leeson Ah Mau, Herman Ese'ese will all make their debuts off the bench, while Ray Faitala-Mariner all starts in the back row.

Issac Luke will led the side in his return to the Kiwis. He is the most experienced member of the side with 42 caps to his name.

Kiwis: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 15. Ray Faitala-Mariner, 12. Joseph Tapine, 13. Martin Taupau.

Interchange: 11. James Fisher-Harris, 14. Slade Griffin, 16. Herman Ese'ese, 17. Leeson Ah Mau.

England: Stefan Ratchford; Jermaine McGillvary, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Ryan Hall; Jonny Lomax, Gareth Widdop; Sam Burgess, James Roby, James Graham, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Sean O'Loughlin (c),

Interchange: Thomas Burgess, Chris Hill, Scott Taylor, Jake Connor.

