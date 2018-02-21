'Last year we went into our shells' – Shaun Johnson promises free-flowing Warriors after abysmal 2017

When the new NRL season kicks off later this year the Warriors aren't going to simply roll over when challenged, halfback Shaun Johnson says.

In a dreadful end to 2017, the Warriors surrendered their last nine straight matches, sliding to the club's all-time worst losing streak in the process, although Johnson says that things have changed going into the new season.

Speaking at the club's media session ahead of this weekend's trial match against the Titans, Johnson said that the club will look for a more positive approach this year.

"Last year in particular, we probably went a bit into our shells," he said.

"We focused on completion more than playing Warriors football."