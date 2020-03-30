TODAY |

Konrad Hurrell, turns the tables on Covid-19 isolation with solo house party

Source:  1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga star Konrad Hurrell, is finding creative ways to keep himself, and others, entertained.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The UK-based league star is having fun while in Covid-19 isolation. Source: Twitter: Konrad Hurrell

The Leeds Rhinos star is currently in quarantine as the UK Super League competition is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the isolation, the former Warriors centre seems to be in good spirits with a rousing solo DJ set featuring items from the kitchen, which he captured in a video posted to Instagram today.

Hurrell, the headline act, can be seen putting on a show with plates, coffee capsules and chocolate bars layed out on the kitchen table, resembling DJ decks. 

