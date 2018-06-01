Kiwis won't rush to welcome back Taumalolo, Fusitu'a if Mate Ma'a Tonga revolt

New Zealand Rugby League and the Kiwis will stay loyal to the players that they currently have at their disposal, despite speculation of the return of high profile Mate Ma'a Tonga stars.

With Tonga's players and board currently locked in a dispute, threatening to withdraw from this year's international window, a number of players are allegedly eager to return to their former nations - New Zealand and Australia - claims John Hopoate.

Speaking to Stuff today, though, New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters made it clear that Kiwis coach Michael Maguire won't rush to welcome back the likes of Jason Taumalolo and David Fusitu'a to the Test ranks should they want to return.

"Under the RLIF [Rugby League International Federation] regulations those players remain eligible for New Zealand," Peters said.

"However we have a very strong and committed group currently in the Kiwis that we're working with through to 2021, who have very strong loyalty to the black and white shirt.

"We'll continue to work with that group."

Magurie had previously stated that "the door is always open" for the likes of Taumalolo to return to the Kiwis' fold.

