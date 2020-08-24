TODAY |

Kiwis star Brandon Smith on the lookout for new NRL club in 2022

Source:  1 NEWS

Melbourne Storm and Kiwis star Brandon Smith has been cleared to look for new opportunities in the NRL after next season.

Brandon Smith chases a kick Source: Photosport

The hooker is free to join another club from 2022 as he looks to land a regular starting role.

Smith's agent Stan Martin made contact with 14 NRL teams yesterday to confirm availability.

1 NEWS understands however Warriors fans shouldn't get their hopes up, with Smith not looking at an option of returning to New Zealand at this stage.

The Titans, Wests Tigers, Bulldogs and Sea Eagles are among the front runners for the 24-year-old.

The Waiheke Island native has been stuck behind veteran Cameron Smith in the pecking order for the number nine jersey at the Storm and now faces the prospect of further competition from rising star Harry Grant.

"His preference is to go to a club where he’s the first-choice hooker," Martin said.

"It's a similar situation to Josh Addo-Carr, he'll be released for 2022 if another club will offer a player at the same level as Brandon," Martin told NRL.com.

"There is no suggestion of 2021, Brandon will be there next season absolutely.

"But Brandon has wanted to be a hooker for some time and he’s been behind Cameron Smith for four years."

Smith is understood to earn around $400,000.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
'I thought I was strong' - Zion Williamson impressed by new teammate Steven Adams' strength despite outweighing him
2
Retired rugby star James Haskell set to join adult content website OnlyFans with his wife
3
Cliff-diving star honing her skills in NZ after post-competition holiday turned into long-term stay
4
Wallabies make history by singing Australian national anthem in indigenous language
5
'Putting salt into the wound for Aboriginal men' - Indigenous sports stars speak out against Wallabies' historic anthem
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Hayne denies thinking rape accuser was an 'idiot' after court hears intercepted call
01:58

New Sea Eagles recruit heartbroken he'll never play with late friend Keith Titmuss

Benji Marshall offered record $750k career lifeline in UK's Super League - report

Hung jury in rape trial of NRL star Jack De Belin