Kiwis star Brandon Smith on the lookout for new NRL club in 2022

Melbourne Storm and Kiwis star Brandon Smith has been cleared to look for new opportunities in the NRL after next season.

Brandon Smith chases a kick Source: Photosport

The hooker is free to join another club from 2022 as he looks to land a regular starting role.

Smith's agent Stan Martin made contact with 14 NRL teams yesterday to confirm availability.

1 NEWS understands however Warriors fans shouldn't get their hopes up, with Smith not looking at an option of returning to New Zealand at this stage.

The Titans, Wests Tigers, Bulldogs and Sea Eagles are among the front runners for the 24-year-old.

The Waiheke Island native has been stuck behind veteran Cameron Smith in the pecking order for the number nine jersey at the Storm and now faces the prospect of further competition from rising star Harry Grant.

"His preference is to go to a club where he’s the first-choice hooker," Martin said.

"It's a similar situation to Josh Addo-Carr, he'll be released for 2022 if another club will offer a player at the same level as Brandon," Martin told NRL.com.

"There is no suggestion of 2021, Brandon will be there next season absolutely.

"But Brandon has wanted to be a hooker for some time and he’s been behind Cameron Smith for four years."