Kiwis rugby league star Brandon Smith hooks huge crayfish in off-season down time

Source:  1 NEWS

NRL grand final winner Brandon Smith is making the most of the fine weather this off-season, taking to the water to catch some crays.

Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith. Source: Instagram/hecticcheese

The Waiheke local took to Instagram to show off his haul, boasting a catch of five well sized crayfish with two almost half a metre long. 

Another shot showed the Melbourne Storm hooker indulging in some kina as well.

The rumour mill is still swirling around Smith's next step in the NRL with opinions split on whether the star hooker will stay at the Melbourne Storm or look to play elsewhere.

