Kiwis player stood down by Bulldogs for bringing high school girls back to hotel after official team visit - report

Details around Corey Harawira-Naera's stand-down by his NRL club have surfaced with the Kiwis second-rower reportedly bringing back a pair of high school girls to the team hotel with a teammate after visiting their school last month.

Corey Harawira-Naera. Source: Getty

Nine News reports Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor were stood down by the Bulldogs yesterday following a breach of the NRL rules and the club's code of conduct.

Harawira-Naera, 24, and Okunbor, 23, reportedly brought the girls back to their hotel during their pre-season visit to Port Macquarie in New South Wales - the town that hosted their trial match against the Raiders last month.

While in the town, Nine reports the duo met the girls during an official club visit to the school.

No further action has been taken by police as it is understood the girls are over the age of consent which is 16 in New South Wales.

However the NRL Integrity Unit has been brought in, the Bulldogs said in a statement yesterday while confirming they had were also reviewing Harawira-Naera and Okunbor's actions.

"Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down by the Bulldogs after each was issued a show cause notice by the NRL as to why they shouldn't face further disciplinary action for alleged breaches of the Game's Code of Conduct," the statement read.

"Both players have been provisionally suspended by the NRL and neither player is available for selection for Thursday night's NRL season opener against Parramatta.

"The Bulldogs referred the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit after receiving concerning reports of alleged misconduct by the two players.

"The Club also initiated its own internal review. While neither player is the subject of a criminal investigation, the Club is treating the matter very seriously.

"The allegations are that each player engaged in behaviour that represents a serious breach of the NRL Rules and the Bulldogs' Code of Conduct, resulting in the NRL notice. The Club supports the NRL's decision to issue the breach notices and will continue to work with the NRL to conclude the process.

"Both players have an opportunity to respond to the matters alleged in the breach notice before any final decision is made."

Harawira-Naera moved to the Bulldogs last year from Penrith, and formed a dangerous part of the club's strong back row.