 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Warriors have omitted three players from their extended squad heading into tomorrow night's NRL clash against the Sharks, including Kiwis winger Ken Maumalo.

Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Maumalo, Blake Ayshford and Albert Vete have all been scratched from the line up for the game at Mount Smart Stadium.

Maumalo, along with Peta Hiku and Issac Luke, all played for the Kiwis on Sunday in their mid-season international against England in Denver, USA but with Warriors coach Stephen Kearney needing to reduce his squad by three players tonight, the in-form winger was dropped.

He arrived back in New Zealad from the US Test yesterday.

Luke and Hiku remain in the reduced 20-man squad, meaning they are still in contention to play tomorrow night.

The game kicks off at 8pm.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Karl Lawton, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Simon Mannering

Interchange: 14 Sam Cook, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Jazz Tevaga, 21 Sam Lisone, 23 Peta Hiku, 24 Issac Luke
 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
New Zealand is one of six bidders currently competing to win hosting rights to the event.

Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

2
Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

01:52
3
The AC75 foiling monohulls will be finalised tomorrow but Team NZ’s designer has already been busy looking for an edge.

Team New Zealand ready to reveal final rules around boat design for 2021 America’s Cup

00:31
4
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

00:22
5
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 