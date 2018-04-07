Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

The Warriors have omitted three players from their extended squad heading into tomorrow night's NRL clash against the Sharks, including Kiwis winger Ken Maumalo.

Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Maumalo, Blake Ayshford and Albert Vete have all been scratched from the line up for the game at Mount Smart Stadium.

Maumalo, along with Peta Hiku and Issac Luke, all played for the Kiwis on Sunday in their mid-season international against England in Denver, USA but with Warriors coach Stephen Kearney needing to reduce his squad by three players tonight, the in-form winger was dropped.

He arrived back in New Zealad from the US Test yesterday.

Luke and Hiku remain in the reduced 20-man squad, meaning they are still in contention to play tomorrow night.

The game kicks off at 8pm.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Karl Lawton, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Simon Mannering