 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Kiwi Ferns captain named Warriors' women's skipper for inaugural season

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu has been appointed as skipper of the Warriors' women's side, ahead of the inaugural NRL women's premiership next month.

Mariu, 37, made her Kiwi Ferns debut in 2000, having played at five women's Rugby League World Cups.

Her achievements and contribution to the women's game in New Zealand saw Mariu made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year's Queen's Birthday honours.

"It was a pleasure asking her to take the role with the first Warriors team in this inaugural NRL women's premiership," coach Luisa Avaiki said.

"Laura's our most-decorated women's player who has consistently achieved the highest honours in the game.

"She's very capable, has served rugby league in this country with distinction and was always going to be the best choice for our team.

"She's a dedicated, loyal and genuine team-mate who is well respected by her peers. She leads by example and demonstrates sound leadership in her playing ability, too."

The Warriors' women's side will play their first trial match against the Newcastle Knights as part of tomorrow night's double header at Mt Smart Stadium.

Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu
Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

Watch: Beauden and Jordie resurrect Hurricanes pennant on Barrett farm, threaten to remove Scott's Crusaders flag
3

Dan Carter says All Blacks 'can't go past' Beauden Barrett over Richie Mo'unga
4

Rugby Australia confident of good turnout for Bledisloe Cup opener despite ticket sales suggesting record low crowd possible
5

Video: Crowd groans with astonishment after Nick Kyrgios fires back 185km/h forehand winner against stunned Stan Wawrinka
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Ivan Cleary.

'Ivan has not asked for a release' - Tigers to block coach Cleary's move to Panthers
The Knights celebrate scoring against the Titans.

Knights determined to improve defence against Warriors in Mt Smart clash
00:53
The Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos icon will hang up the boots this year.

Retiring NRL star Billy Slater admits he could've played longer, but wanted to go out on his terms
Cowboys assistant coach Todd Payten.

Warriors lure two-time NRL champ away from Cowboys as new assistant coach

Cowboys out to avoid wooden spoon on Johnathan Thurston farewell

AAP
Topics
League

The thought of farewelling Johnathan Thurston as an NRL wooden spooner doesn't bear thinking about for the living legend's North Queensland teammates.

"JT's last year - obviously no one wanted to send him out the way we have this year," Thurston's long-time Cowboys, Queensland Origin and Australian Test ally Matt Scott said ahead of the champion halfback's one last cherished derby with Brisbane tonight.

"Obviously no one wants to get the wooden spoon. We're not really talking about it or thinking about it too much at the moment. It's about finishing the year off strongly.

"So it would be nice to get a few wins on the board leading into the end of the year."

The truth is, though, Thurston and the Cowboys are neck deep in a desperate battle to avoid the dreaded spoon after fashioning just five wins from 20 matches in 2018.

Such a scenario at the start of the season was unthinkable.

With Thurston returning to bolster their roster following shoulder surgery, the Cowboys were immediately installed as 2018 premiership favourites after losing last year's grand final to Melbourne without their talismanic leader.

With no Cooper Cronk, it was considered no deal for the Storm.

In a decorated 17-season career featuring two premierships from three grand finals, a record three Golden Boots as the world's best player, an unmatched four Dally M Medals, a World Cup and 11 Origin series wins, Thurston has never felt the wooden spoon.

The future Immortal's hopes of avoiding it in his NRL swansong season could well come down to helping the Cowboys trump equal-last-placed Parramatta in a high- stakes showdown in Townsville in the penultimate round.

NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal. © Copyright Photo: Zak Simmonds / www.Photosport.nz
North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:50
Wipari Henwood spoke from Redding to TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Kiwi firefighter battling worst wildfire in California's history says team 'not under any illusions' of the extreme danger

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack on ex-spy in England

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay

Death toll in devastating Indonesian earthquake rises to 345 overnight

NZ-born English cricketer Ben Stokes the 'main aggressor' in nightclub brawl, witness tells court

'Quite a big night for both of us' – Warriors' mother-son duo relishing Knights double header

Warriors
Topics
League
Warriors

Warriors mother-son duo Isaiah and Lorina Papali'i are eagerly anticipating tomorrow night's double header against the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium, with both men's and women's teams to play on the same night for the very first time.

With the Warriors' women's side coming into the Women's NRL this season, the Papali'is have made history by becoming the first mother-son combination to play for the club.

Speaking the Warriors' official channel, the pair discussed about what tomorrow's clash means.

"Seeing all the hard work she's put in, it's all coming true," Isaiah said.

"I can't wait to come a bit earlier, come watch her play.

"It'll be quite a big night for both of us.

"(I'll) have to watch mum out there, see how she's going, and take some tips from her footy game, try take it into mine."

Lorina echoed the sentiments of her son.

"I'm always keen to watch Isaiah," she said.

"I'll be rushing out of the showers."

The double header against the Knights takes place tomorrow night at Mt Smart Stadium.

Isaiah and Lorina Papali'I will both take to Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow night. Source: Warriors
Topics
League
Warriors