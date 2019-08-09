Jazz Tevaga hoping to return for round five in boost for Warriors

In a much-needed boost for the Warriors’ forward stocks, Jazz Tevaga is hoping to return to face the Cowboys in round five.

Jazz Tevaga in action against the Sea Eagles. Source: Photosport

Tevaga, who had 22 offloads in as many games last season, said he had ruptured his lateral collateral ligament with the injury not necessarily requiring surgery.

“I had scans and that and I’ve seen the surgeon, David Parker his name is in Sydney, I ruptured the LCL, a little ligament on the outside of my knee but the good news is you can avoid getting surgery, the plan is to rehab before the next say three to six weeks,” he said.

“Review it at that period and see if it’s stable enough to play, I ran today, it’s been a week and two days since my injury.”

“It did feel a bit uncomfortable, but it wasn’t too bad actually, so I feel good and I reckon I can rehab it.”

The Dragons would underestimate the young Warriors’ forward pack, who will be without both Tevaga and injured prop Leeson Ah Mau for this Saturday’s clash, at their peril, Tevaga said.

The utility was predicting the young and enthusiastic Warriors’ pack to come out firing.

Tevaga was also unaware of reports linking Tigers prop Russell Packer with a return to the Warriors on a loan deal.

“Yeah Russell is a good mate of mine and I haven’t heard anything, I think he wants to hang the boots up I think,” he said.