Israel Folau shows pace and power to score brilliant individual effort in Catalan's comeback win

Source:  1 NEWS

Israel Folau showed he is still a world-class player by helping Catalans Dragons score 40 unanswered points to beat Castleford 40-14 in the Super League this morning.

The former Wallabies star showed off his pace and his power in this effort. Source: SKY

The Australian dual international showed his pace and power in one individual try, outpacing his opposite centre before palming off the covering fullback to score.

He also set up two other tries in a man-of-the-match showing.

Folau created more controversy by declining to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement for the second successive week.

Two of his Catalans Dragons team-mates, Benjamin Jullien and former Sydney Roosters prop Sam Moa, did join him in standing this week.


