'I'll start practising' – Warriors skipper RTS prepared to attempt field goals after Brisbane draw

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says he's prepared to attempt a field goal or two in the future, following last week's 18-all draw with the Broncos in Brisbane.

As the two sides played out a frustrating golden point stalemate, the Warriors were hamstrung by the fact that five-eighth Kodi Nikorima appeared to be the only player to attempt a field goal to secure the win.

Speaking to media yesterday while preparing to face the Cronulla Sharks in Wellington on Friday, Tuivasa-Sheck says that he's willing to attempt a field goal or two in order to see the Warriors prevail in golden point, with two of their last three games requiring added time.

"It's always good to have options, I'll definitely go and practice some," he said.

"I haven't kicked one before, but I'll go start practicing now."

Tuivasa-Sheck also backed his side's other kickers, being Nikorima, Blake Green and youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita to come good, should the opportunity present itself again.

"I thought we did a lot better than we were in a few of our setups for the field goal, where Chanel and Blake Green got really pressured.

"Kodi got a few good looks, just couldn't nail it. That's all part of the game, there's pressure, there's all sorts of things happening.

"We'll go back, practice it, and set it up again [and] just keep trying."