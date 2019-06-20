'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan

Mate Ma'a Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has allowed his son Jack to travel with him and his team during this week's build-up ahead of their Kiwis match in Auckland tomorrow.

Woolf told 1 NEWS that his son is convinced that he has Tongan heritage.

"He does actually think he's Tongan, yes," Woolf said yesterday during a fan meet and greet event at Manukau's Stirling Sports store in Westfield.

"He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home, so his aboriginal ancestors will certainly find that amusing I'm sure.

"He's very comfortable, that's for sure."

Woolf said that he is grateful for the passionate support from the Tongan community throughout the country and said that it might take him a few more years to learn how to speak the language fluently.

"[It's] coming along a little bit, yeah."