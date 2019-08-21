TODAY |

Gerard Beale facing nine months out of action for Warriors after knee surgery

Warriors utility back Gerard Beale is likely to miss nine months, having undergone surgery on his left knee.

Beale, 29, was taken from the field eight minutes into the Warriors' loss to the Roosters on Sunday after fracturing the patella in his left knee.

Staying in Sydney, Beale had surgery at the start of the week and took to Instagram to update his condition.

"Thank you for all the messages over the past couple of days," Beale wrote.

"Sucks that my 2k19 season is over. Looking forward to the comeback, doc says it's stronger now lesss go!"

Beale's projected time line of recovery would see him return in May 2020.

